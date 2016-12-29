Himatsingka Seide hits record high after block deals

The stock surged 10% to Rs 313 on the NSE after nearly 1% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deals.

has surged 10% to Rs 313, also its record high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after nearly 1% of otal equity of the company changed hands via block deals.



At 10:12 am; a combined 904,077 equity shares representing 0.92% of total equity of have changed hands on the BSE and NSE, the exchanges data shows.



On the NSE, around 453,840 equity shares and on the BSE 450,237 equity shares of Company have changed hands in single trade.



The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.



At 10:41 am; the stock was up 8% at Rs 308 on the NSE as compared to 0.21% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 1.62 million shares changed hands against an average sub 100,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on the NSE and BSE.



Thus far in calendar year 2016, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 45% against less than 1% rise in the benchmark index.



reported a strong 60% year on year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 91 crore for the first six months (April to September) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded 320 basis points at 18.4% in H1FY17 against 15.2% in H1FY16.