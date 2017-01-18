TRENDING ON BS
Hindustan Zinc, NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Steel hit 52-week highs

SAIL, Dalmia Bharat, Datamatics Global, Mastek, Pokarna and Sonata Software too hit 52-week highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Hindustan Zinc, NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Steel hit 52-week highs

NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, Adani Power, Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) were among 24 stocks from the BSE500 and Small-cap indices hitting their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade.

Dalmia Bharat, Datamatics Global Services, Mastek, Pokarna, Sonata Software, Graphite India and Sterlite Technologies were other stocks that hit their 52-week highs.


At 10:55 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.57% or 155 points at 27,391, after hitting high of 27,423 in intra-day deal. The S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE Smallcap indices were up 0.7% each.

Hindustan Zinc was up 4% to Rs 296 on reports that the government has demanded around Rs 15,000 crore in dividend payout from the company as the partly state-owned mining firm is sitting on surplus cash reserve. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Pokarna surged 16% to Rs 1,313, extending its 24% surge in past eight trading sessions on the BSE. The company on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL), has secured exclusive rights to use Bretonstone technology in India through March 2020.

Pokarna has used Bretonstone technology since 2009, when the company first began processing quartz in its Visakapatnam production facility.

Earlier on Monday, the company said PESL has plans to expand its quartz surfaces production capacity by 130% with an investment of Rs 325 crore in a Greenfield facility.

Mastek rallied 13% in past two trading sessions to Rs 197 after the company reported a strong 46.8% quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 (Q3FY17), driven by improvement in operational efficiencies and tax expenses.

IT software Products Company had profit of Rs 7.65 crore in September quarter. It had profit of Rs 79 lakh in Q3FY16.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI POWER 37.85 38.10 37.30 17-Jan-17
DALMIA BHARAT 173.00 174.00 173.05 17-Jan-17
DATAMATICS GLOB. 155.55 160.70 159.30 17-Jan-17
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 5.15 5.32 5.25 17-Jan-17
FUTURE LIFESTYLE 163.25 166.90 160.90 17-Jan-17
G S F C 118.95 119.40 118.80 17-Jan-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 102.55 105.80 100.00 17-Jan-17
GUJ INDS. POWER 111.55 112.50 112.00 17-Jan-17
HIND.ZINC 293.50 296.30 290.00 17-Jan-17
KUSHAL TRADELINK 603.00 603.95 601.75 17-Jan-17
MASTEK 193.85 197.40 194.40 17-Jan-17
NAHAR SPINNING 152.70 155.80 145.00 17-Jan-17
NMDC 146.20 147.00 146.00 16-Jan-17
NTPC 174.75 176.30 176.05 17-Jan-17
POKARNA 1247.35 1312.80 1183.60 17-Jan-17
POLYPLEX CORPN 404.00 410.00 408.10 17-Jan-17
PTC INDIA FIN 43.85 44.75 44.10 17-Jan-17
RAIN INDUSTRIES 61.40 61.65 58.40 16-Jan-17
S A I L 60.20 60.60 60.25 17-Jan-17
SONATA SOFTWARE 210.80 212.00 209.50 06-Jan-17
STERLITE TECH. 114.80 115.25 112.90 24-Oct-16
T R I L 425.80 425.80 389.00 10-Nov-16
TATA STEEL 464.30 466.45 459.50 17-Jan-17
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 270.60 273.20 268.20 16-Jan-17


 

