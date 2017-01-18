Hindustan Zinc, NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Steel hit 52-week highs

SAIL, Dalmia Bharat, Datamatics Global, Mastek, Pokarna and Sonata Software were among 24 stocks from the BSE500 & Small-cap indices hitting their respective 52-week highs in intra-day.

