Holding cap may spur UTI AMC to list

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to put a 10 per cent cross-shareholding cap in mutual funds may finally pave the way for UTI AMC to list itself on the bourses, provided the government gives its nod. The market watchdog’s move is aimed at preventing a conflict of interest that may arise out of holding stakes in different mutual funds.

Four large public sector financial institutions as sponsors — State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) — each own 18.29 ...