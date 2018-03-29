How a billionaire crypto king built the No. 1 exchange in just 8 months

Even in a industry teeming with overnight success stories, stands out.

In less than eight months, the founder of has grown his company from an idea into the world’s largest digital-asset exchange by traded value. He has vaulted from obscurity to the cover of Forbes magazine, steered to a $200 million profit in its second quarter of existence, and amassed a personal fortune that he claims is worth as much as $2 billion.

But after a meteoric rise that defied financial orthodoxy ( doesn’t have a bank account or a public address), the 41-year-old coder-turned-exchange kingpin is now facing headwinds that threaten to send him -— and a big swathe of the trading complex — back down to Earth.

Not only have the world’s lost more than half their value since crypto-mania peaked in January, but trading activity has slumped and hackers have stepped up attacks on exchanges. Perhaps most worryingly for — which like many of its peers has been operating with little to no oversight — regulators around the world are clamping down on the Wild West environment that enabled the venue’s breakneck growth.

Zhao abandoned his plan to build a base in last month, following inquiries from the nation’s securities regulator that led to an official notice to stop operating in the country without a licence. Hong Kong’s has also issued warnings to and several of its peers in recent months, telling the exchanges to refrain from trading that qualify as securities, a person familiar with the matter said. If any of this has shaken Zhao, he’s certainly not showing it. When news of the warning emerged last week, he responded by sharing a Chinese proverb with his more than 139,000 Twitter followers: “New (often better) opportunities always emerge during times of change.”



In a series of interviews with Bloomberg News over the past two months, Zhao has described regulation as a risk for but said that he wants to work with authorities. He also made it clear that he’s as optimistic as he’s ever been about