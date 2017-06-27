How 'negative trickle-down' from IT slowdown threatens India's IT hubs

The industry may add 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh jobs this financial year

The industry may add 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh jobs this financial year

Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune, New Bombay are all cities that have grown substantially due to being desirable locations for the IT and ITES industries. The tech sector has run into a roadblock. This is partly caused by cyclical factors and geopolitics. It is also due to rapid, disruptive advances in technology. An industry-wide slowdown could mean a negative impact on consumption in tech-hubs. Industry association, Nasscom, recently came up with guidance that earnings would be almost flat through this financial year. Export revenues are likely to rise by 7-8 per cent ...

Devangshu Datta