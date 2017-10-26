How sustainable is the PNB stock rally?

Just when the momentum was weak for the Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock, an announcement from the finance ministry turned the tide. PNB has gained 63 per cent since October 24, when the recapitalisation plan was rolled out by the government. Even as stocks of other public sector banks (PSBs) pared some gains on Thursday, PNB was an exception with an upmove of 5.6 per cent. There are many reasons to support this mega rally. Being a capital-starved bank among the top-rung PSBs, the government’s plan to infuse money is a positive. PNB’s tier-1 capital ratio ...