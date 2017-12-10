How to make money off bitcoin without actually owning it

It’s the equity investor’s conundrum: how to get access to the skyrocketing returns of bitcoin and blockchain without actually owning the tokens.

To Thomas Lee, a major bitcoin bull who heads research for Fundstrat Global Advisors, a dozen stocks should do the trick.

“We believe investors should have exposure to blockchain, particularly given bitcoin has essentially zero correlation to equities, bonds and commodities — hence, as a portfolio strategy, bitcoin is a good diversification tool,” Lee wrote in a note to clients Friday. “But this is impractical for many equity managers, given the parameters of their mandate or because of practical issues (custody of tokens, etc.).”

Investors recently have sought ways to participate in the eye-popping bitcoin rally without having to purchase the on the unregulated exchanges that have proven susceptible to hacks. Absent from Lee’s list are bitcoin futures, regulated derivative products that will debut on Cboe Global Sunday and CME Group December 18.

Lee has long been one of Wall Street’s biggest advocates of the Two weeks ago he doubled his price target on bitcoin to $11,500 by the middle of 2018. It went for $15,552 as of 10:31 am in New York on Friday, according to Bloomberg composite pricing.

He suggests equity managers look to these ideas to leverage blockchain in their portfolios:

Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC)



MGT Capital Investments (MGTI)



HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)



US Global Investors (GROW)



DigitalX (DCC)



NVIDIA (NVDA)



Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)



CME Group (CME)



Cboe Global (CBOE)



Overstock.com (OSTK)



Goldman Sachs Group (GS)



Square (SQ)

The looming availability of futures weighed on these equity proxies this week, as speculators may be shifting away from stocks of companies that have benefited as bitcoin’s price rose more than 15-fold this year.

Both HIVE Blockchain Technologies and US Global Investors are down near 10 per cent this week. Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have also suffered losses in the five days ending December 8.

As for the totality of Lee’s picks, an equal weighted basket of these stocks is up 136 per cent this year, according to the note.

But as impressive as that may seem, he points out that it still lags bitcoin’s 1,685 rise in 2017.