Recently listed cos Hudco, CDSL, AU Small Finance, DMart hit record highs

-
-
AU Small Finance Bank rallied 6% to Rs 574 in intra-day trade, after it zoomed over 50% on first day of listing on Monday. The stock ended at Rs 541 on Monday, up Rs 183, or 51% over the issue price of Rs 358.
CDSL, too hit a fresh high of Rs 384, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its 34% surge in past three trading sessions. The stock appreciated 158% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 149 per share.
Tejas Networks was trading at Rs 373, 45% higher against its IPO price of Rs 373, after making a quiet debut on June 27. Abu Dhabi Investment and Amansa Holdings Private Limited had collectively purchased 1.88 million equity shares representing 2.1% stake in Tejas Networks on first day of its listing through block deal, NSE bulk deal data show.
Amansa Holdings Private Limited had acquired 1.35 million shares at price of Rs 260.56 per share, while Abu Dhabi Investment bought 530,000 shares at price of Rs 265.12 per share.
Hudco has surged 14% to Rs 79.60 on BSE on back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 40.37 million shares have changed hands on the counter till noon deal on BSE and NSE.
According to PTI reports, state-owned Hudco looks to revive its retail financing segment and will seek its board's approval for a roll-out plan. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|PRICE IN RS
|%
|DATE OF
|COMPANY NAME
|IPO
|LATEST
|CHG
|LISTING
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|358
|565.65
|58.0
|10/07/2017
|GTPL HATHWAY
|170
|187.30
|10.2
|04/07/2017
|CENTRAL DEP. SER
|149
|379.65
|154.8
|30/06/2017
|ERIS LIFESCIENCE
|603
|622.80
|3.3
|29/06/2017
|TEJAS NETWORKS
|257
|371.95
|44.7
|27/06/2017
|PSP PROJECTS
|210
|291.00
|38.6
|29/05/2017
|H U D C O
|60
|79.05
|31.8
|19/05/2017
|S CHAND & COMPAN
|670
|538.00
|-19.7
|09/05/2017
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|460
|1005.60
|118.6
|05/04/2017
|CL EDUCATE
|502
|433.05
|-13.7
|31/03/2017
|AVENUE SUPER.
|299
|933.00
|212.0
|21/03/2017
|MUSIC BROADCAST
|333
|354.50
|6.5
|17/03/2017
|BSE
|806
|1106.45
|37.3
|03/02/2017
