Recently listed cos Hudco, CDSL, AU Small Finance, DMart hit record highs

Shares of recently listed companies such as Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Central Depository Services (India) or CDSL, Tejas Networks, and operator Avenue Supermart are trading at their respective highest level since listing during the current calendar year 2017.rallied 6% to Rs 574 in intra-day trade, after it zoomed over 50% on first day of listing on Monday. The stock ended at Rs 541 on Monday, up Rs 183, or 51% over the issue price of Rs 358.CDSL, too hit a fresh high of Rs 384, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its 34% surge in past three trading sessions. The stock appreciated 158% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 149 per share.was trading at Rs 373, 45% higher against its IPO price of Rs 373, after making a quiet debut on June 27. Abu Dhabi Investment and Amansa Holdings Private Limited had collectively purchased 1.88 million equity shares representing 2.1% stake in on first day of its listing through block deal, NSE bulk deal data show.