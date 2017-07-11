TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets continue trading near all-time highs; Nifty comfortably above 9,800
Business Standard

Recently listed cos Hudco, CDSL, AU Small Finance, DMart hit record highs

Hudco, AU Small Finance Bank and CDSL were up between 6% and 14% on back of heavy volumes

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO, foreign banks, foreign investment banks, investment banks, banks, IPOs

Shares of recently listed companies such as Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Central Depository Services (India) or CDSL, Tejas Networks, AU Small Finance Bank and DMart operator Avenue Supermart are trading at their respective highest level since listing during the current calendar year 2017.

AU Small Finance Bank rallied 6% to Rs 574 in intra-day trade, after it zoomed over 50% on first day of listing on Monday. The stock ended at Rs 541 on Monday, up Rs 183, or 51% over the issue price of Rs 358.

CDSL, too hit a fresh high of Rs 384, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its 34% surge in past three trading sessions. The stock appreciated 158% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 149 per share.

Tejas Networks was trading at Rs 373, 45% higher against its IPO price of Rs 373, after making a quiet debut on June 27. Abu Dhabi Investment and Amansa Holdings Private Limited had collectively purchased 1.88 million equity shares representing 2.1% stake in Tejas Networks on first day of its listing through block deal, NSE bulk deal data show.

Amansa Holdings Private Limited had acquired 1.35 million shares at price of Rs 260.56 per share, while Abu Dhabi Investment bought 530,000 shares at price of Rs 265.12 per share.

Hudco has surged 14% to Rs 79.60 on BSE on back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 40.37 million shares have changed hands on the counter till noon deal on BSE and NSE.

According to PTI reports, state-owned Hudco looks to revive its retail financing segment and will seek its board's approval for a roll-out plan. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

  PRICE IN RS DATE OF
COMPANY NAME IPO  LATEST CHG LISTING
AU SMALL FINANCE 358 565.65 58.0 10/07/2017
GTPL HATHWAY 170 187.30 10.2 04/07/2017
CENTRAL DEP. SER 149 379.65 154.8 30/06/2017
ERIS LIFESCIENCE 603 622.80 3.3 29/06/2017
TEJAS NETWORKS 257 371.95 44.7 27/06/2017
PSP PROJECTS 210 291.00 38.6 29/05/2017
H U D C O 60 79.05 31.8 19/05/2017
S CHAND & COMPAN 670 538.00 -19.7 09/05/2017
SHANKARA BUILD. 460 1005.60 118.6 05/04/2017
CL EDUCATE 502 433.05 -13.7 31/03/2017
AVENUE SUPER. 299 933.00 212.0 21/03/2017
MUSIC BROADCAST 333 354.50 6.5 17/03/2017
BSE 806 1106.45 37.3 03/02/2017

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements