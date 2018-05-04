HUDCO hits lowest level since listing

JUST IN
The stock of state-owned housing finance company was quoting lower for the ninth straight trading days, falling 7% during the period.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) hit its lowest level since listing at Rs 63.45, down 1% on the BSE. The stock of state-owned housing finance company was quoting lower for the ninth straight trading days, falling 7% during the period. It is trading close to its issue price of Rs 60 per share.

Since listing on May 19, 2017, HUDCO underperformed the market by falling 12% as compared to 15% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

HUDCO had made a strong debut on the stock exchanges. The shares listed at Rs 73.45, a 22% premium over its issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE. The stock gained as much as 30% to Rs 77.80 intraday but settled with a gain of 21%, closing at Rs 72.50 on first day of listing. The stock corrected 38% from its 52-week high of Rs 102 touched on July 14, 2017 in intra-day trade.

Post December 2017 quarter results, the stock down 20% from Rs 80 on February 2, 2018, after the company reported 10% year on year dropped in net profit at Rs 1.63 billion, due to higher provision for loans. It had profit of Rs 1.82 billion during the same quarter last year.



