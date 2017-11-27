JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Other Commodities

Markets pare losses to end in green; Nifty closes at 10399; NTPC top gainer
Business Standard

ICEX launches 50-cents diamond futures contract

ICEX in August had launched world's first diamond futures contract, but initially contract size was 1 carat

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

ICEX launches 50-cents diamond futures contract

The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) on Monday launched 50-cents diamond futures contracts, the exchange said in a statement.

The 50 cents contracts for expiry in February, March and April 2018 are expected to attract more industry players as half carat diamonds are used in jewellery, the exchange said.

In August, ICEX had launched world's first diamond futures contract, but initially contract size was 1 carat.

India is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough diamonds in the world are polished.
First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements