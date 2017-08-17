ICEX's mock trading session for diamond futures attracts huge volumes

The pre-launch mock session in on Reliance ADAG-anchored Indian Exchange Ltd (ICEX) has observed average of around Rs 3,600 crore, ahead of its launch in August-end.

The one-week mock conducted last week saw participation from 62 members and their clients from 388 terminals. These sessions of mock observed a daily average turnover of close to Rs 3,600 crore with the highest daily turnover standing at Rs 7,855 crore. The total number of trades reported during the mock sessions stood at over 2.66 million.

"Pre-launch mock was aimed to demonstrate the robustness of the exchange system. It will help member brokers and their clients by giving them a hands-on experience on the features of the system and its processes, besides educating the participants about price discovery and hedging mechanism. This created confidence in the capabilities of the exchange to conduct and settlement operations," said Sanjit Prasad, managing director and chief executive officer,