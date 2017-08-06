ICEX to start mock trading for first-ever diamond futures from Monday

Paving the way for the launch of the first-of-its-kind diamond futures, Reliance ADAG-anchored Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) is commencing of the futures on Monday to create awareness among existing and potential participants in the commodity value chain.

The exercise is set to continue for five days and end on August 11. The nearly week-long exercise is likely to address issues and the nitty gritty of the diamond trade in addition to clarifying the traders' doubts if any.

In order to help traders and investors gear up for actual trading, which is likely to start towards the end of August or the first week of September, the exchange will begin trading sessions from 12 noon, with the pre-open session extending by a maximum of 20 minutes. The session will continue till 7 PM.

" will help diamond processors, traders, and dealers to understand and experience price hedging methodology by practically doing it in a near live environment," said Sanjit Prasad, chief executive officer,

The mock sessions will help participants from across the diamond industry, which consists of manufacturers or 'diamantaires' (as owners of cutting and polishing units are called), wholesalers, traders, brokers, retailers, and jewellery fabricators, to utilise the platform as an effective tool of hedging their physical trades and to also see how the exchange will be the price setter of the exotic commodity.

Surat is considered to be the global centre for diamond cutting and polishing. Around 90 per cent of the 'rough' diamonds mined globally are sent to Surat for assortment and their subsequent distribution among members in the value chain. At the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai, mostly physical diamond trade takes place. The programme is aimed at educating the physical diamond players on how to utilise the mechanism of futures trading to manage price-related business risks in the diamond trade.

is promoted by a mix of public-private partnerships comprising PSUs, including MMTC, Indian Potash, KRIBHCO, and IDFC Bank, among others, and the Reliance Group, which is the anchor investor.

The diamond contract to be launched by will comprise three separate monthly contracts of diamonds having a lot size of 1 carat, 50 cents, and 30 cents with compulsory delivery in electronic units. The seller will have to deliver the diamond stone at the platform after getting the stone certified with the exchange's designated certifying agency for the quality check in accordance with exchange-specified quality parameters. Upon certification, the physical stone will be deposited in the exchange-appointed vault at Surat.

Once the stone is deposited at the exchange-designated vault, an electronic unit equivalent to the weight of the stone will be created and transferred into the account of the seller. At the time of contract expiry, the electronic units shall be delivered to the exchange platform. The buyer shall receive the electronic units in his account at the time of expiry. For the delivery of the stone in physical form, the buyer has to accumulate units equivalent to the stone's size according to the contract. is creating an entirely new market where sellers can offload their certified-quality diamonds among a different set of buyers.

The launch of trading on will mean that price discovery of diamonds will now happen out of India and in a scientific manner based on the demand and supply of the commodity.