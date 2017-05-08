TRENDING ON BS
Markets trade marginally higher; Bank and real estate stocks rally
ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Ceat, UltraTech Cement hit 52-week highs

Gillette India, ACC, Escorts and Dalmia Bharat are among 25 stocks from BSE500 hit 52-week highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Ceat, UltraTech Cement hit 52-week highs

ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Ceat, UltraTech Cement and Gillette India are among 25 stocks from the BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week highs on Monday after reported a better-than-expected financial results for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

ACC, Escorts, Dalmia Bharat, Havells India, Indian Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JK Cements, Supreme Industries, L&T Infotech, Sobha and Rajesh Exports are among others from the index too hit 52-week highs today.


ICICI Bank was up 3% to Rs 308, extending its 10% surge in past two trading days, as most of the analysts believe that the worst in terms of asset quality slippages is behind.

“Overall pool of stressed loans is showing signs of stability, and bulk of non-performing assets (NPA) recognition is happening from watch list and OSRL,” said analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, reiterate ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 365.

“We believe that H2FY2018E can see more meaningful improvements in asset quality, which will be important for the gradual re-rating of the stock (currently trading at 1.8x FY2019E ABV). We are upgrading our recommendation to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a revised price target of Rs 320,” Sharekhan said in result update.

Eicher Motors surged 4.5% to Rs 26,999 on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported 31% year on year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 407 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 31% from 29.2%.

In this quarter, Royal Enfield sold 178,345 motorcycles, registering its best ever quarterly sales and posting a growth of 20.8% over 147,618 motorcycles sold in the same period last year.

The advent of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime will provide further impetus to sales of new range of modern pro-series trucks and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) will be able to grow its market share further in the coming months, said Siddhartha.

          Net profit in Rs cr
COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE Mar-16 Mar-17
ACC 1736.00 1753.85 1738.00 08-Aug-16 231.7 211.1
CEAT 1671.00 1684.05 1680.75 04-May-17 98.3 66.3
DALMIA BHAR. 2337.60 2368.00 2300.00 05-May-17 - -
EICHER MOTORS 26518.30 26999.00 26700.15 02-May-17 343.1 459.4
EID PARRY 322.20 330.00 329.80 05-May-17 - -
ESCORTS 595.50 604.10 596.00 05-May-17 - -
EXIDE INDS. 239.75 244.25 244.10 05-May-17 175.2 164.8
GILLETTE INDIA 4740.00 4972.30 4888.00 09-Aug-16 81.1 105.8
HAVELLS INDIA 494.45 501.45 498.75 20-Apr-17 - -
HEXAWARE TECH. 243.40 246.15 241.50 05-May-17 83.8 113.9
HONEYWELL AUTO 11295.00 11354.40 11350.00 04-May-17 - -
ICICI BANK 306.55 308.30 301.85 05-May-17 406.7 2082.8
INDIABULLS HOUS. 1129.70 1134.40 1128.60 04-May-17 675.5 840.5
INDIAN BANK 351.50 358.75 354.95 05-May-17 93.6 319.7
J K CEMENTS 1000.60 1008.00 1007.00 05-May-17 - -
KIRLOSKAR OIL 399.95 416.00 405.10 05-May-17 - -
L & T INFOTECH 742.00 747.90 745.90 05-May-17 228.3 244.7
P & G HYGIENE 7743.00 7845.00 7611.00 03-Apr-17 97.1 99.6
R C F 89.00 89.85 89.35 04-May-17 - -
RAJESH EXPORTS 629.50 630.95 629.00 04-May-17 - -
SOBHA 411.25 430.00 423.30 04-May-17 - -
SREI INFRA. FIN. 107.70 109.60 106.10 04-May-17 - -
SUPREME INDS. 1197.50 1205.95 1200.00 05-May-17 114.8 148.2
TRIDENT 90.00 90.80 90.30 24-Mar-17 - -
ULTRATECH CEM. 4426.45 4446.00 4350.00 04-May-17 818.1 725.9
             
*Consolidated net profit
Source: CapitalinePlus

