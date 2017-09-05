ICICI Lombard gets Sebi's approval for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has got capital regulator Sebi's go-ahead for its estimated Rs 6,000 crore initial public offer, which could be the first by a general insurer in the country.



Two state-run general insurers -- General Insurance Corp of India and New India Assurance Company -- as also two life insurance firms ( and Standard Life) have also lined up IPO plans and are awaiting Sebi's go-ahead for their respective draft papers.



Among these, is awaiting "clarification" from insurance regulator IRDAI with regard to IPOs by Standard Life, New India Assurance and General Insurance, as per the latest update available with on these IPOs.In case of SBI Life, the market regulator received the required details from IRDAI on August 28 and the case is currently "under process" at Sebi's end.issued its "observations" -- a technical jargon for the regulator's go-ahead for public issues -- on the public offer by ICICI Lombard General Insurance on September 1. The company had filed its draft prospectus with on July 14 for the public issue which would comprise Offer For Sale of shares by existing shareholders, accounting for 19 per cent stake.ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between and Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.The IPO involves dilution of up to 86,247,187 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Lombard General Insurance.According to market sources, the IPO could be worth about Rs 6,000 crore.had sought clarification from IRDAI regarding General Insurance Corp (GIC) on August 21 and about New India Assurance Co Ltd on August 16. Some 'clarification' was sought from IRDAI regarding Standard Life on August 23.In July, Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company had approached Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) with their respective IPO papers.Standard Life Insurance submitted draft IPO papers on August 18. The share sale is expected to be worth around Rs 7,500 crore, as per market sources.Through New India Assurance's IPO, the government plans to sell 9.6 crore shares, besides fresh issue of 2.4 crore shares. It filed draft prospectus with on August 8.The offer is expected to fetch more than Rs 6,500 crore, sources said.In the case of GIC Re, the offer includes sale of 10.7 crore shares by the government apart from fresh issue of 1.7 crore shares. It filed IPO papers with on August 7.According to sources, GIC Re's IPO is also expected to mop up an amount similar to that of New India Assurance.