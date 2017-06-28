ICICI Pru hits highest level since listing; stock up 65% from November low

Thus far in the month of June, the stock gained 11% against 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

(ICICI Pru) moved higher by 3% to Rs 453, also its highest level since listing on September 29 2016 on BSE.



The stock was up 36% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 334 per share. It rallied 65% from its low of Rs 274 touched on November 9, 2016 during intra-day trade.



Analysts at JP Morgan reiterates overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 per share as brokerage firm sees strong growth momentum and rising margins continuing to be a tailwind.



reported 100% year on year (y/y) growth for retail weighted received premium (WRP) in the month of May cycling a lower base and follows solid sales momentum in April. This was backed by 52%y/y growth in average ticket size in May-17.



“We see this as part of the overall trend of strong retail flows into capital markets, driven by a shift of domestic household savings away from physical to financial assets. ICICI Pru, with its strong distribution and focus on ULIPs, is best-positioned to capture this trend we think,” JP Morgan said in recent report.



At 01:45 pm; was trading 1.8% higher at Rs 448 on BSE, as compared to 0.45% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.



The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 851,768 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.



Meanwhile, BSE and NSE will introduce futures and options (F&O) contracts in five companies including and Manappuram Finance from Friday, July 1, 2017.



The other firms are Chennai Petroleum Corporation, SREI Infrastructure Finance and Repco Home Finance.

