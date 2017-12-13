ICICI Sec seeks Sebi nod to manage own IPO

Domestic broking and investment banking major ICICI Securities
has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) permission to manage its own share sale. This is the first time an investment bank
is considering managing its own initial public offering (IPO), said industry players.
Sources said the capital markets
regulator was currently looking at the “unique request” and might revert in a few weeks.
“There is no such precedence. Sebi
will check if allowing ICICI Securities
to handle its own IPO
will result in any conflict of interest. If the regulator is convinced that it will not put at risk the interests of public shareholders, it may give its nod,” said a legal expert.
ICICI Securities, an arm of private sector ICICI Bank, has already set in motion the plan to launch an IPO, which could value the firm at Rs 25,000 crore.
Sources close to Sebi
said the regulator might not allow ICICI Securities
to conduct its own due diligence, but might let it act as a co-book running lead manager only for the purpose of marketing the IPO.
An investment bank’s functions include conducting due diligence of the IPO-bound company, coordinating with Sebi
for approvals, setting the price and conducting roadshows to attract investors.
ICICI Securities
could be keen on marketing its own IPO
to leverage its institutional and retail investor base. The investment bank
is one of the major players when it comes to domestic equity fundraising. According to Bloomberg IPO
league table data, ICICI Securities
is ranked fifth this year having handled eight issues. Last year, it was ranked second having bagged 11 IPOs.
Industry players say globally it is a common practice for investment banks to work on their own share sales. Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank
was one of the banks for its $8.6-billion rights offering.
