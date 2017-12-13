ICICI Sec seeks Sebi nod to manage own IPO

Domestic broking and investment banking major has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) permission to manage its own share sale. This is the first time an is considering managing its own initial public offering (IPO), said industry players.

Sources said the capital regulator was currently looking at the “unique request” and might revert in a few weeks.

“There is no such precedence. will check if allowing to handle its own will result in any conflict of interest. If the regulator is convinced that it will not put at risk the interests of public shareholders, it may give its nod,” said a legal expert.

ICICI Securities, an arm of private sector ICICI Bank, has already set in motion the plan to launch an IPO, which could value the firm at Rs 25,000 crore.

Sources close to said the regulator might not allow to conduct its own due diligence, but might let it act as a co-book running lead manager only for the purpose of marketing the





An investment bank’s functions include conducting due diligence of the IPO-bound company, coordinating with for approvals, setting the price and conducting roadshows to attract investors.

In similar instances, had allowed to work on the IPOs of affiliate companies and However, there too, the due diligence work was assigned to other non-related investment banks.

“ had allowed to take up the mandate of and However, they were still group firms. In this case, it is handling its own The regulator might want to take a careful look at this issue,” said a legal expert.

An email sent to on the issue went unanswered.

Last week, Bloomberg reported had hired Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Citic CLSA, Edelweiss, and for its Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 crore Sebi’s nod will allow to add its own name to the list. It is typical for six to eight banks to offer on a single

could be keen on marketing its own to leverage its institutional and retail investor base. The is one of the major players when it comes to domestic equity fundraising. According to Bloomberg league table data, is ranked fifth this year having handled eight issues. Last year, it was ranked second having bagged 11 IPOs.

Industry players say globally it is a common practice for investment banks to work on their own share sales. Earlier this year, was one of the banks for its $8.6-billion rights offering.