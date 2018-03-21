JUST IN
ICICI Securities raises Rs 17 billion from 58 anchor investors

The price band for the issue is Rs 519 to Rs 520 per share

ICICI Securities on Wednesday allotted 33 million shares worth Rs 17.2 billion to 58 anchor investors. Some of the overseas investors who were alloted shares include Fidelity, Artisan, Fairfax, Nomura, Amansa & Blackrock. Among the domestic investors, those given allotments are HDFC MF, DSP Blackrock, Reliance MF, Premji Invest, SBI MF, Birla MF and IDFC MF.

The allotment was made at Rs 520 apiece. ICICI Securities' IPO opens for subscription on Thursday. The price band for the issue is Rs 519 to Rs 520 per share. In the IPO, parent ICICI Bank is divesting 24% stake for about Rs 40 billion. ICICI Securities is the country’s leading broking and investment banking firm.

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 22:56 IST

