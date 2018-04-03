ICICI Securities raises Rs 35.15 bn from IPO; receives 88% subscription

-
ALSO READICICI Securities files IPO papers; ICICI Bank to dilute stake Investor wealth advances by Rs 1.12 trn as Sensex closes at record high Bank recapitalisation: Sensex marks first gain of 2018, rebounds 176 points ICICI Securities Rs 40-bn IPO to open on March 22; price band at Rs 519-520 Sensex extends rally, surges nearly 500 pts on strong global cues
-
ICICI Securities today said it has raised Rs 35.15 billio9n at the issue price of Rs 520 per share from its recently concluded initial public offering.
The public issue closed on March 26 after three days of bidding in a price band of Rs 519-520.
A total of 67,593,245 equity shares have been allotted at an offer price price of Rs 520 apiece, the upper end of the price band, aggregating to Rs 3,514.85 crore, ICICI Securities said.
Shares of the company will list on the exchanges tomorrow, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.
Earlier, ICICI Securities had reduced the size of its initial public offer (IPO) to little over Rs 35 billion after the sale elicited a sluggish response, especially from high networth individuals.
The share sale of the leading brokerage firm -- which was to raise up to Rs 40.16 billion -- received around 88 per cent subscription, including the anchor portion, on the last day of the bidding.
DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets managed the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU