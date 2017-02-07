TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets see a tepid start as investors eye RBI policy review meet
Business Standard

ICRA gains on share buyback plan

The stock surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ICRA gains on share buyback plan

Shares of credit rating firm ICRA surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 9, to consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company.

As of December 31, 2016, the promoters held 50.06% stake in ICRA. Insurance companies led by Life Insurance Corporation of India held 11.92% holding, followed by mutual funds (10.67%), Foreign Portfolio Investors (8.60%) and Individual shareholders (7%), the shareholding pattern data shows.


Moody's-controlled ICRA provides investment information and credit rating services in India.

In 2017, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 2% as compared to 6.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 4,278 against 0.14% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 2,233 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

ICRA gains on share buyback plan

The stock surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade

The stock surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade
Shares of credit rating firm ICRA surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 9, to consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company.

As of December 31, 2016, the promoters held 50.06% stake in ICRA. Insurance companies led by Life Insurance Corporation of India held 11.92% holding, followed by mutual funds (10.67%), Foreign Portfolio Investors (8.60%) and Individual shareholders (7%), the shareholding pattern data shows.

Moody's-controlled ICRA provides investment information and credit rating services in India.

In 2017, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 2% as compared to 6.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 4,278 against 0.14% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 2,233 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

ICRA gains on share buyback plan

The stock surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade

Shares of credit rating firm ICRA surged nearly 9% to Rs 4,448 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 9, to consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company.

As of December 31, 2016, the promoters held 50.06% stake in ICRA. Insurance companies led by Life Insurance Corporation of India held 11.92% holding, followed by mutual funds (10.67%), Foreign Portfolio Investors (8.60%) and Individual shareholders (7%), the shareholding pattern data shows.

Moody's-controlled ICRA provides investment information and credit rating services in India.

In 2017, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 2% as compared to 6.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 4,278 against 0.14% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 2,233 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

image
Business Standard
177 22