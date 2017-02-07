ICRA gains on share buyback plan

-
ALSO READAarti Industries hits 52-week high on board nod for share buyback Sasken Communications hits 52-week high on share buyback plan Apar Industries hits record high ahead of board meet for share buyback Dhanuka Agritech extends gain after board approves share buyback eClerx Services gains as board approves share buyback
-
As of December 31, 2016, the promoters held 50.06% stake in ICRA. Insurance companies led by Life Insurance Corporation of India held 11.92% holding, followed by mutual funds (10.67%), Foreign Portfolio Investors (8.60%) and Individual shareholders (7%), the shareholding pattern data shows.
Moody's-controlled ICRA provides investment information and credit rating services in India.
In 2017, the stock has underperformed the market by gaining 2% as compared to 6.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.
At 09:29 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 4,278 against 0.14% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 2,233 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU