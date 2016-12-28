TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds

2016: Gold fritters away solid opening, outlook remains foggy
Business Standard

IDFC Mutual Fund launches UPI mode of payment for investment

This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases

Press Trust of India 

IDFC Mutual Fund launches UPI mode of payment for investment

IDFC Mutual Fund Wednesday said it has launched a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mode of payment for making the investment in its schemes.

This is as an additional payment option for its investors. This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases and would subsequently be extended for Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations.

"UPI is expected to change the way consumers transact and is indeed the next step towards a cashless, efficient and secure payment system," IDFC MF Chief Executive Vishal Kapoor said in a statement. "IDFC MF has been trying to simplify the investment process in every way possible."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IDFC Mutual Fund launches UPI mode of payment for investment

This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases

This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases
IDFC Mutual Fund Wednesday said it has launched a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mode of payment for making the investment in its schemes.

This is as an additional payment option for its investors. This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases and would subsequently be extended for Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations.

"UPI is expected to change the way consumers transact and is indeed the next step towards a cashless, efficient and secure payment system," IDFC MF Chief Executive Vishal Kapoor said in a statement. "IDFC MF has been trying to simplify the investment process in every way possible."
 image
Business Standard
177 22

IDFC Mutual Fund launches UPI mode of payment for investment

This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases

IDFC Mutual Fund Wednesday said it has launched a Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mode of payment for making the investment in its schemes.

This is as an additional payment option for its investors. This facility will be available to existing, as well as new investors for lump sum purchases and would subsequently be extended for Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations.

"UPI is expected to change the way consumers transact and is indeed the next step towards a cashless, efficient and secure payment system," IDFC MF Chief Executive Vishal Kapoor said in a statement. "IDFC MF has been trying to simplify the investment process in every way possible."

image
Business Standard
177 22