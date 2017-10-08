JUST IN
Corporate earnings will revive in second half of FY18: Nirmal Jain
Business Standard

IEX: Subscribe for long-term gains

IEX already has a dominant position, with 99.4% market share of electricity contracts

Ujjval Jauhari  |  Mumbai 

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India’s largest power trading exchange, is coming out with an initial public offering (IPO) to provide exit to existing shareholders (entire IPO is an offer-for-sale). While IEX will not receive any of the funds raised, a consistent financial track-record and high return on equity (around 40 per cent) along with dominant market share is why the IPO stands out. IEX is also net cash-positive, with a balance of Rs 498 crore in FY17. Moreover, IEX’s prospects, which have been supported by government policies towards improving India’s power sector, ...

First Published: Sun, October 08 2017. 23:49 IST

