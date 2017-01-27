If Trump's remarks cause currency turmoil, gold can shoot up: Nigam Arora

US-based Nigam Arora is a financial expert, forecasting trends by using algorithms. The Arora Report he authors is widely followed. A talk with Rajesh Bhayani on the outlook for prices and allied subjects. Edited excerpts:

prices have risen from November's lows. Why and what is your outlook in the near and medium term?

There were three reasons behind gold's up-move. First, whiffs of in the wind. At The Arora Report, we monitor economic data from 23 countries. This is showing early signs of potentially higher down the road. benefits from inflation. This is a long-term support for (the price).

Second, was very oversold after (new US President Donald) Trump's election. The recent bounce has been partly the result of a natural bounce from the oversold condition. Third, there is fear that Trump would start a trade war. is being bought as a for stock portfolios.

Has regained its safe-haven status and would the rally seen in recent weeks be followed with physical demand? Or is it only a speculative rally?

No, has not regained bigtime safe-haven status. The physical demand continues to be weak. The odds are that the present rally is a speculative one. However, if Trump says anything that causes turmoil in currencies, can quickly shoot up $200 (an ounce).

What are the technical indicators for prices?

The overbought condition in the short term has been relieved. So, this source of technical buying is behind us. In the medium term, is showing all signs of going down. The first resistance zone is $1,222 to $1,227 (an oz). The first support zone is $1,100 to $1,188.

How do you see performing when the world's two major consumers (of the metal) are India, where demand is low, especially after demonetisation, and China, which is restricting import?

is at an inflection point. Currencies are in the catbird seat (meaning an enviable position). If there is turmoil in currencies, can shoot up sharply. On the other hand, if currencies become stable, expect to drift down and break the recent low.

Your advice for playing on in India?

The rupee is a managed currency. Keep a close eye on the dollar-yen relationship and the dollar-yuan. If the rupee starts weakening, those in India may consider aggressively buying for the short term.

The impact of rising bond yields in America on gold?

In the short term, bond yields have overshot and are likely to retrace some of their recent gains. In the long term, these are likely to go much higher. By itself, lower bond yields are good for and higher bond yields are bad. However, investors should look at bond yields in relation to expectations, to determine the impact of the former on gold. As an example, if bond yields go higher but rises faster than these, it will be good for and vice versa.