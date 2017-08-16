'IGST on high-seas sale of imports is levied only during customs clearance'

On high-seas sales, will be levied twice — first on high-seas sales and then on custom clearance?



The CBEC Circular no 33/2017-Cus dated August 1, 2017 clarifies that on high-seas sale transactions of imported goods, whether one or multiple, will be levied and collected only at the time of importation — i.e. when import declarations are filed before the Customs authorities for purposes for the first time. Further, value addition accruing in each such high-seas sale will form part of the value on which is collected at the time of clearance. The importer (the last buyer in the chain) would be required to furnish the entire chain of documents, such as original invoice, high-seas-sales contract, details of service charges/commission paid etc., to establish a link between the first contracted price of the goods and the last transaction.



No. In the notification no. 131/2016-Cus dated October 31, 2016, as amended, thereis no condition denyingdrawback on the groundsthat the goods have been exported under bond or letter of undertaking.No, because it is your outward supply and not an inward supply for you.Your activity falls within the definition of services given in Section 2(6) of the Act, 2017, as you meet all the stipulated conditions mentioned therein. So, in accordance with Section 16 (1) of the said Act, your supplies are zero rated. You can export the services on payment of and claim a refund, or you can export the services without payment of after furnishing bond or letter of undertaking. I suggest you see CBEC Circulars no. 26/2017-Cus dated July 1, 2017, 2/2/2017-GST dated July 4, 2017 and 4/4/2017-GST dated July 7, 2017.No. Section 2(39) of the CGST Act, 2017 defines “deemed exports” as such supplies of goods as may be notified under section 147, but no notification has been issued so far.

