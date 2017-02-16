IL&FS Engineering surges 9% on bagging Rs 123 cr orders from GAIL

of & Construction Company rose over 9% after the company said it received two pipeline laying contracts worth Rs 123 crore from Gas Authority of India.

Reacting to the development, the rallied as much as 9% to Rs 57 on the

On the volume front, 58,000 exchanged hands on the counter compared with two-week average of 35,000

" and Construction Company has received Fax of Acceptance (FOA) from Gas Authority Ltd for two pipeline laying contracts worth Rs 123.05 crore in Kerala/Karnataka," the company said in a filing.

Both the are part of Kochi-Koottanad-Mangalore pipeline project.

Services added that it is already executing a part of this Kochi-Koottanad-Mangalore pipeline project for worth Rs 173.13 crore in Kerala.