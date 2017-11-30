Importers book Myanmar tur for lean season

importers have started booking tur in large quantities in to ship into the country as and when the government opens up imports, possibly early next year.



Trade sources said corporate buyers, including multinational companies, had booked 300,000-400,000 tonnes of tur in Myanmar, one of the world’s largest exporters of They are planning to store their inventory in till the government lifts restrictions on imports.



Sources: Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce

Till July, importers were bringing the entire purchases directly to India. In August, the government restricted imports of tur in order to arrest its falling price and to help farmers with better realisation.Indian traders’ presence in will not only ensure tur supply during the but also control its price. Indian consumers paid Rs 200 a kg for in April 2016.Myanmar’s and beans output is estimated at 5.1 million tonnes, of which the country exports 1.4 million tonnes. India imports almost the entire quantity of tur from Tur prices have slumped by half to trade currently at $250 (Rs 16,500) a tonne in following the Indian government’s decision to restrict its import.With bumper domestic production estimates, tur (whole grain) in the Latur spot market slipped to Rs 3,400 a quintal in July, 38 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 a quintal, inclusive of a Rs 200 bonus announced by the government for 2017-18. After a recovery on the import ban, tur prices slumped again to Rs 3,650 a quintal in Latur. is trading at Rs 6,000-6,200 a quintal in major mandis across the country.“Imports will happen, whether the government likes it or not. Tur is in short supply, it is not available anywhere except and a couple of African countries. India’s demand is much higher than the global tur production, so prices are going to remain firm,” said an importer.The agriculture ministry forecasts the 2017-18 tur output at 3.99 million tonnes, lower than last year’s output of 4.78 million tonnes. India’s annual tur consumption is estimated at 5.5 million tonnes, nearly 20 per cent of the consumption of overall.