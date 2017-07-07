Ind-AS will improve trust among investors: Andrew Buchanan and Keyur Dave

The use of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) globally is enabling companies to access capital markets more easily and at reduced cost, say Andrew Buchanan, global head-IFRS at BDO, the global accounting and audit entity, and Keyur Dave, partner & leader of accounting advisory services at BDO India. A talk with Ashley Coutinho on the Indian transition to Ind-AS accounting standards, the closer domestic equivalent of IFRS. Edited excerpts: What are the key benefits of shifting to Ind-AS? Dave: New accounting standards are likely to bring more trust ...