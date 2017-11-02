India at 8th spot in m-cap rankings

India has pipped Canada to become the world’s eighth largest stock market by capitalisation. This year’s 47 per cent surge in market capitalisation has helped India seal its position in the $2-trillion club. It has also climbed two positions in the coveted league table. At $2.26 trillion, the Indian stock market is now bigger than those of Canada and Switzerland. It is 5.3 per cent and 12 per cent behind Germany and France, respectively. Indian equities were among the best performing stocks globally in 2017, with benchmark indices gaining 33 per cent ...