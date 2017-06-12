India cedes best-performing EM tag

India, best-performing among emerging markets (EMs) in the first four months of 2017, has since ceded this position to South Korea. The Indian markets are up 24 per cent in dollar terms so far in 2017. South Korea has gained 25 per cent. During the initial part of the year, India had a huge lead over other EM peers. However, most have since played catch-up, with Mexico and Taiwan also delivering 20-plus per cent return. While India continues to remain one of the most-preferred bets in EMs, analysts say expensive valuations and unattractive earnings growth ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?