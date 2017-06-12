TRENDING ON BS
10 consistent performers you can bet on
Business Standard

India cedes best-performing EM tag

Indian markets ceded this position to South Korea

Pavan Burugula 

India, best-performing among emerging markets (EMs) in the first four months of 2017, has since ceded this position to South Korea.   The Indian markets are up 24 per cent in dollar terms so far in 2017. South Korea has gained 25 per cent.   During the initial part of the year, India had a huge lead over other EM peers. However, most have since played catch-up, with Mexico and Taiwan also delivering 20-plus per cent return.   While India continues to remain one of the most-preferred bets in EMs, analysts say  expensive valuations and unattractive earnings growth ...

