India could import more sugar as prices plunge, rupee strengthens

India, the world's biggest consumer, could soon ramp up imports of the sweetener as a sharp drop in global prices and a stronger make overseas purchases viable despite stiff tariffs, industry players said.

Rising demand from India, which typically churns out its own to use in everything from fizzy drinks to sticky snacks, could support benchmark global prices that have been trading near 16-month lows.

However, it would pressure Indian prices, potentially making it difficult for mills that process cane to pay farmers rates stipulated by the government.

"At the current (international) price level, refiners can import for domestic consumption and make a profit," said Rohit Pawar, chief executive of Baramati Agro, which operates mills in the western state of Maharashtra.

Dealers estimate the cost of sweetener produced from raw shipped in from abroad, including the 40 per cent import duty, is around 32,000 rupees ($496) per tonne, about 8 percent cheaper than local at 34,600 rupees.

A stronger also makes the dollar-denominated price tag on overseas cargoes more affordable for Indian mills. The has risen more than 5 percent against the dollar this year.

That comes after the government in April allowed the duty-free import of 500,000 tonnes of by the end of June to keep a lid on prices after local production fell by a fifth from a year ago.

Nearly 60,000 tonnes of that 500,000 tonnes is yet to land in the country and the government is likely to extend the duty-free imports' period by up to two months, a government official, who declined to be named, said.

"Right now refiners are processing duty-free imports. From the next month they could start importing (duty-paid) for local consumption," said a miller based at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Traders said predicting the scale of potential imports was tricky.

"It is difficult to estimate how much Indian refiners will import ... (while) paying tax," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"The market has not anticipated additional imports. Once imports start, local prices could crash and could make larger imports unviable."

Local prices have already fallen to their lowest level in three months in the wake of the duty-free imports and due to a cooler summer than usual, which curbed appetite for cold treats such as ice cream.

"There is a need to raise import duty on to 70 percent. Otherwise imports will pull down prices further and make it impossible for mills to pay the government's fixed cane price," said Baramati Agro's Pawar.

The South Asian country has increased by nearly 11 per cent the price mills must pay cane growers in the next season beginning in October.

There is no immediate plan to raise import duty on and wheat, the government official said.

"Mills cannot pay higher prices for cane unless they manage to sell at higher prices," said Sanjeev Babar, managing director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Factories Federation.