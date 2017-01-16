India imports 2.7 mn tonnes wheat so far this fiscal

Indian importers have purchased 2.7 million tonnes of from Australia, France and Ukraine so far this fiscal and additional 1.2 million tonnes of grain is expected to arrive by the end of next month.

However, traders have not signed any import deals for delivery beyond March as they are sceptical that the may reimpose customs duty on the grain when the harvesting of the new crop starts from April 2017.

Last month, the had brought down import duty to zero from 10% to boost domestic availability and check price rise.

"About 2.7 million tonnes of has been imported so far in 2016-17 from Ukraine, and France. About 1.2 million tonnes of will arrive by February-end," Federation of Ex-President M K Datta Raj told PTI.

Only 3,00,000 tonnes of was imported last month as shipments could not sail due to severe cold weather in some countries, he said, adding the shipments from are on their way.

A trade source said that flour millers are not contracting beyond March as they are apprehensive that the may slap customs duty.

Last year too, private flour millers had purchased about 5 lakh tonnes of from for the first time in a decade, due to sluggish supply of domestic high protein and lower international prices.

is being imported at a lower price than the domestic market. For instance, Ukraine for delivery at Tuticorin is costing Rs 1,670 per quintal and Australian at Rs 1,740 per quintal. Whereas the grain is being sold in Delhi as high as Rs 2,124 per quintal.

Traders said that international prices of wheat, though gone up slightly of late, are still competitive.

More are happening as state-run Food Corporation of has restricted sale to bulk users.

Rising and spike in retail prices indicate shortfall in the domestic output in the 2015-16 crop year, but the Agriculture Ministry has maintained production to be 93.50 million tonnes despite drought in over 10 states.

At present, the country is consuming the grown in 2015-16 crop year. The new crop has already been sown and will arrive in the market only in April.