India imports 2.7 mn tonnes wheat so far this fiscal

Indian importers have purchased 2.7 million tonnes of wheat
from Australia, France and Ukraine so far this fiscal and additional 1.2 million tonnes of grain is expected to arrive by the end of next month.
However, traders have not signed any import deals for wheat
delivery beyond March as they are sceptical that the government
may reimpose customs duty on the grain when the harvesting of the new crop starts from April 2017.
Last month, the government
had brought down wheat
import duty to zero from 10% to boost domestic availability and check price rise.
"About 2.7 million tonnes of wheat
has been imported so far in 2016-17 from Ukraine, Australia
and France. About 1.2 million tonnes of wheat
will arrive by February-end," Federation of India
Ex-President M K Datta Raj told PTI.
Only 3,00,000 tonnes of wheat
was imported last month as shipments could not sail due to severe cold weather in some countries, he said, adding the shipments from Australia
are on their way.
A trade source said that flour millers are not contracting wheat
beyond March as they are apprehensive that the government
may slap customs duty.
Last year too, private flour millers had purchased about 5 lakh tonnes of wheat
from Australia
for the first time in a decade, due to sluggish supply of domestic high protein wheat
and lower international prices.
Wheat
is being imported at a lower price than the domestic market. For instance, Ukraine wheat
for delivery at Tuticorin is costing Rs 1,670 per quintal and Australian wheat
at Rs 1,740 per quintal. Whereas the grain is being sold in Delhi as high as Rs 2,124 per quintal.
Traders said that international prices of wheat, though gone up slightly of late, are still competitive.
More imports
are happening as state-run Food Corporation of India
has restricted wheat
sale to bulk users.
Rising wheat imports
and spike in retail prices indicate shortfall in the domestic output in the 2015-16 crop year, but the Agriculture Ministry has maintained production to be 93.50 million tonnes despite drought in over 10 states.
At present, the country is consuming the wheat
grown in 2015-16 crop year. The new crop has already been sown and will arrive in the market only in April.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU