India M&As could rise 48%, IPOs might dip 33% in 2017: Baker McKenzie

India could emerge a hotspot for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2017, predicts global law firm Baker McKenzie. In a research note, the firm says M&A activity this year could jump 48 per cent to $42.2 billion over 2016 and expects the momentum to go on in 2018 and 2019 as well. In fact, on many counts the activity levels in India will be the highest in at least five years. Also, India's share in the global pie will see an uptick. The initial public offering (IPO) activity, however, could have seen its peak last year, if the report were to come true. expects fund raising through by Indian companies to decline 33 per cent to $3.91 billion compared to $5.8 billion last year. The firm predicts worth $4.76 billion and $3.78 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

