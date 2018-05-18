India may see $460 mn outflows after MSCI rebalancing: JP Morgan

-
ALSO READ
India's emerging markets weightage tops 2007 bull run
MSCI will continue to get data for exchange-traded funds, says NSE
Ending licences anti-competitive: Index provider MSCI slams Indian bourses
MSCI EM index: Banking is the dominant sector in emerging markets
MSCI will continue to get data for ETFs, says NSE's Vikram Limaye
-
India could see a net passive outflow of $459 million due to reduction in the MSCI India weight in MSCI Emerging Markets Index, after the May semi-annual index review, according to JPMorgan. The weight in MSCI EM would drop 14 basis points (bps) to 8.18 per cent after the MSCI rebalance and China A-shares’ 2.5 per cent inclusion in MSCI EM, the brokerage said in a note.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU