JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

SC backs RBI, bars courts from taking up pleas related to cryptocurrency
Business Standard

India may see $460 mn outflows after MSCI rebalancing: JP Morgan

The weight in MSCI EM would drop 14 basis points (bps) to 8.18 per cent after the MSCI rebalance

BS Reporter 

JPMorgan
Photo: Reuters

India could see a net passive outflow of $459 million due to reduction in the MSCI India weight in MSCI Emerging Markets Index, after the May semi-annual index review, according to JPMorgan. The weight in MSCI EM would drop 14 basis points (bps) to 8.18 per cent after the MSCI rebalance and China A-shares’ 2.5 per cent inclusion in MSCI EM, the brokerage said in a note.
First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 02:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements