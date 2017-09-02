India most expensive market on forward earnings multiple

India is now the most expensive market in the world, as measured by its price-to-earnings multiple for the next one year. Nifty 50 companies traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of over 20 times based on calendar year 2017 dollar estimates, making India the most expensive market in the world, data collated from Bloomberg and a brokerage report showed. Benchmark Nifty and Sensex were the top performing indices year to date, behind only Mexico, with the Nifty 50 clocking a gain of 29.3 per cent. In terms of earnings growth in constant currency terms, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?