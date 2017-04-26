India nears $2-trillion market capitalisation club as Sensex crosses 30k

With the Sensex
climbing up to 30,000 points, India’s market
capitalisation (m-cap) is inching the $2 trillion-mark. India’s m-cap
in dollar terms currently is highest-ever $1.94 trillion, less than three per cent shy of the elite milestone. Currently, only eight other countries have a market
value higher than India.
The benchmark Sensex
has gained 20 per cent in dollar terms so far in 2017, making it the best-performing index among its global peers.
In local currency terms, the Sensex
is up by 13.24 per cent. India’s market
capitlisation is now about 82 per cent the size of the national gross domestic product (GDP) in FY17.
The outperformance of Indian indices along with strong rupee performance has driven the markets
towards this milestone, experts said. The rupee has appreciated six per cent against the dollar so far. A stronger rupee has raised the value of Indian markets
and has also juiced up returns for foreign investors
in constant currency terms.
Interestingly, India’s share in global m-cap
too has touched a seven-year high. India
currently accounts for 2.7 per cent of global m-cap, the highest share since October 2011. However, back then Indian’s m-cap
was only $1.2 trillion.
This rise of India’s share in global equities is a positive development as it would increase India’s stature in various exchange traded funds (ETFs). This would, in turn, help in increasing the flow of overseas funds. However, the flow of funds would also depend on the free-float market
capitalisation as major funds use it as a benchmark for calculating value. The free float market
cap of the BSE 500 companies is currently 46 per cent. On the other hand, all the other major EM peers have a higher free float and hence hold a greater value. For instance, the free float market
cap of Brazil is 89 per cent, while that of Hong Kong is 66 per cent.
Free-float market
cap is the proportion of shares readily available for trade. Free float excludes promoters’ holding, government holding, strategic holding and other locked-in shares. Free float is a key factor for institutional participation in a market
because it determines the liquidity of a market.
With robust macro-economic indicators and a strong flow of funds from both domestic and foreign institutions, the current buoyancy in markets
is expected to continue, analysts say. However, revival in corporate earnings would be a key domestic trigger that would determine the market
movement. On the global front, political developments in Europe along with the geopolitical situation in Syria would be key factors from a global front.
