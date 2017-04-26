India nears $2-trillion market capitalisation club as Sensex crosses 30k

With the climbing up to 30,000 points, India’s capitalisation (m-cap) is inching the $2 trillion-mark. India’s in dollar terms currently is highest-ever $1.94 trillion, less than three per cent shy of the elite milestone. Currently, only eight other countries have a value higher than

The benchmark has gained 20 per cent in dollar terms so far in 2017, making it the best-performing index among its global peers.

In local currency terms, the is up by 13.24 per cent. India’s capitlisation is now about 82 per cent the size of the national gross domestic product (GDP) in FY17.

The outperformance of Indian indices along with strong rupee performance has driven the towards this milestone, experts said. The rupee has appreciated six per cent against the dollar so far. A stronger rupee has raised the value of Indian and has also juiced up returns for in constant currency terms.

Interestingly, India’s share in global too has touched a seven-year high. currently accounts for 2.7 per cent of global m-cap, the highest share since October 2011. However, back then Indian’s was only $1.2 trillion.

This rise of India’s share in global equities is a positive development as it would increase India’s stature in various exchange traded funds (ETFs). This would, in turn, help in increasing the flow of overseas funds. However, the flow of funds would also depend on the free-float capitalisation as major funds use it as a benchmark for calculating value. The free float cap of the BSE 500 companies is currently 46 per cent. On the other hand, all the other major EM peers have a higher free float and hence hold a greater value. For instance, the free float cap of Brazil is 89 per cent, while that of Hong Kong is 66 per cent.

Free-float cap is the proportion of shares readily available for trade. Free float excludes promoters’ holding, government holding, strategic holding and other locked-in shares. Free float is a key factor for institutional participation in a because it determines the liquidity of a

With robust macro-economic indicators and a strong flow of funds from both domestic and foreign institutions, the current buoyancy in is expected to continue, analysts say. However, revival in corporate earnings would be a key domestic trigger that would determine the movement. On the global front, political developments in Europe along with the geopolitical situation in Syria would be key factors from a global front.