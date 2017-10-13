India regains status of net steel exporter during September

India has regained its net exporter status. The latest figures provided by the Joint Plant Committee show that India was a net exporter during September. Exports of finished steel stood at 1.119 million tonnes in September, while imports stood at 810,000 tonnes. In contrast, JPC figures published in August showed that India had turned a net importer for the month of August, though cumulatively during April-August the country had maintained its net exporter status. During the April-September period, exports stood at 4.852 million tonnes, while imports were 4.318 million ...