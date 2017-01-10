India's fuel demand rose 4.3% in December

India's rose 4.3 per cent in December compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.53 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.7% higher from a year earlier at 1.96 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9% to 1.94 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.5% to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 2.1% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 14.0% in December.