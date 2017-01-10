TRENDING ON BS
ABB's stock up 13% on Rs 4,350 crore deal from Power Grid
India's fuel demand rose 4.3% in December

It totalled 16.53 mt, data from the PPAC of the oil ministry showed

India's fuel demand rose 4.3 per cent in December compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.53 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.7% higher from a year earlier at 1.96 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9% to 1.94 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.5% to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 2.1% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 14.0% in December.

