India's share in global m-cap at 7-month low

The ongoing fall in share prices and the rupee has pushed India's share of global market capitalisation (m-cap) to a seven-month low of 2.45 per cent. Since the beginning of September, India's pie in global markets has eroded around 20 basis points (bps), a relative underperformance by markets here. The benchmark Nifty on the National Stock Exchange is down around five per cent in dollar terms so far this month, amid a sharp selloff of $1.1 billion by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). At the peak in May, India constituted 2.7 per cent of the global m-cap. Escalating ...