India's weight in global MSCI indices expected to rise further in 2018

The weight of the Indian market in the global MSCI indices is expected to rise further in 2018, as the country continues to outperform its emerging market (EM) peers and its market capitalisation (market cap) is aided by a strong initial public offering (IPO) pipeline.

Last year, India’s weight in the MSCI EM index went up by 47 basis points (bps) to 8.72 per cent, surpassing the previous high during the 2007 bull run. This increase in the weight would help domestic markets attract a greater share of the portfolio flows from foreign ...