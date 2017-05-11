India scores high among FPIs with 3,500 fresh registrations in FY17

In comparison, about 2,900 FPIs had received approval from the Sebi

Close to 3,500 fresh foreign portfolio (FPIs) registered with capital market regulator in 2016-17, an indicator that remains an attractive destination.



In comparison, about 2,900 had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) for the whole of the last financial year.



The number of with approval rose to 7,807 at the end of March 2017, from 4,311 at the end of the preceding fiscal, an addition of 3,496 such investors, according to the latest data from



consider as a preferred and stable market, given its macroeconomic stability, long-term growth prospects and ongoing economic reforms. Furthermore, several measures taken by added to its attractiveness, experts said.



Last fiscal, had raised the FPI investment limit for debt, permitted them to invest in unlisted corporate debt securities as well as securitised debt instruments and allowed direct entry to well-regulated foreign for investing in corporate bonds.



In a big revamp, in 2014 had released norms that clubbed different categories of foreign into a new class called



have been divided into three categories as per their risk profile and KYC (know your customer) requirements while other registration procedures have been made simpler for them.



They are granted permanent registration as against the earlier practice of approval granted for one or five years to overseas entities seeking to invest in Indian The registration remains permanent unless suspended or cancelled by or surrendered by an FPI.

