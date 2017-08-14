India top draw for global PE investors: Survey

India has emerged as the most attractive emerging market for GP (global partners) investment over the next 12 months, according to a recent survey by EMPEA, a global industry association for private capital in emerging markets. India is followed by Southeast Asia and Latin America (excluding Brazil). India was ranked as low as ninth in the survey’s market attractiveness rankings in 2013 but has been steadily climbing the ranks. EMPEA’s Global Limited Partners Survey features views of 127 representatives from 106 limited partners (LPs) on the ...