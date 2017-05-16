India tops world demand for platinum jewellery, up 11.5% to 245 Koz

India's platinum demand is 5-6% of global, comes mostly from jewellery and auto, at 420 Koz in 2016

Overall platinum supply is projected to fall by 2% year-on-year to 7,330 koz in 2017, with both primary and secondary supply expected to decline. According to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC)'s publication Platinum Quarterly for March quarter of 2017, the global demand projected is 6 per cent lower than last year 2016 but deficit has fallen 82 per cent while above ground stock is down 3 per cent.India's demand for platinum in jewellery sector is rising. The council said that in 2016, India's platinum demand for jewellery was highest with 11.5 per cent increase in 2016 to 245 thousand ounce. Paul Wilson, chief executive officer of WPIC, "India's jewellery demand is expected to grow even faster in 2017."Automotive demand, where the white strong precious metal is used as a auto catalyst in converter to reduce carbon emission, has fall in 2016 by 6 per cent to 165 thousand ounce.India's demand for the metal is around 5-6 per cent of the total global demand. Major demand comes .

Overall supply is projected to fall by two per cent year-on-year to 7,330 kilo ounces (koz) in 2017, with both primary and secondary supply set to decline.



India's demand for platinum-based jewellery, on the other hand, is rising. According to the World Investment Council, the Indian jewellery sector's demand for the precious metal was the highest in 2016, having risen 11.5 per cent to 245 Koz. Paul Wilson, chief executive officer of WPIC, says this demand is expected to grow even faster in 2017.



Demand from the automotive sector, in which the strong white precious metal is used as an auto catalyst in converters to reduce carbon emission, has fallen in 2016 by 6 per cent to 165 Koz.



India's demand for the metal is around 5-6 per cent of the total global consumption, and most of it comes from the jewellery and automobile sectors, at 420 Koz in 2016. The metal is also used in laboratory instruments and has some other industrial applications as well. The council said in the report, "The full-year forecast for automotive global demand is 3,405 koz (thousand ounce), down only very slightly from 3,435 koz in 2016. Despite the loss of diesel share in smaller cars in Western Europe and India, diesel is expected to retain much of the medium and larger car market, at least in the short to medium term." The use of in is higher than in those running on petrol.



About India's auto sector demand, the council said, "In India, there are signs that automakers are stopping production of the diesel versions of some of their smaller cars, as diesel loses ground to gasoline. However, with implementation of GST, this may boost consumer confidence and drive up sales, or the confusion may lead consumers to postpone purchases beyond 2017. These downside risks are likely to affect small cars more than larger ones, so the diesel impact is lessened".



As far as investment in in India is concerned, the market is yet to develop, though it rose 66 per cent to 505 koz in 2016 in the global market. India may now see some traction because has tied up with Muthoot Exim, the division of the 130-year old Muthoot Pappachan Group, to launch India's first deity products.



Wilson of says, "Today investment is an underexploited market in India, but based on the recent history of growth in jewellery and opportunities, the investment market in India has great potential."



Rajesh Bhayani