India worst-performing emerging market in past one month

India was the worst-performing emerging market (EM) in the past one month. Its bonds, currency and stocks underperformed most regional and EM peers since November on a rise in crude oil price and fears that the government might breach the fiscal deficit target.

ICICI Securities says the recent weakness is over “concerns that are short-term in nature and are not structural impediments to growth, thereby providing entry points to long-term investors”. “Rational investor reaction to high valuations, concerns on elevated oil prices and fiscal strain, despite the optimism ...