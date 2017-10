Indiabulls Ventures zooms nearly 1000% in Samvat 2073

Even as equity markets, as represented by the benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – rallied nearly 16% and 17% respectively in Samvat 2073, the rally in select individual stocks has been sharper.

A quick analysis of stock price movement in the segment reveals as many as 24 stocks doubled investor wealth during the last Samvat (between October 30, 2016 – October 13, 2017), with rallying up to 1000%. Adani Transmission, Avanti Feeds, Rain Industries, Bombay Dyeing and gained in the range of 200% - 400% during this period, ACE Equity data show.

Experts suggest that the are likely to continue to carry this positive momentum into Samvat 2074 as well.