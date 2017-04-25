Indian Bank hits lifetime high on strong Q4 results

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) rose 22% at Rs 1,385 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,134 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The bank’s assets quality improved sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 7.47% of gross advances, as on March 31, 2017 compared with 7.69% in the December 2016 quarter. The net NPAs stood at 4.39% in the March quarter against 4.76% in the preceding quarter.
The board of directors of the bank proposed a dividend of Rs 6 (60%) per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the year 2016-17.
Post Indian Bank Q4 earnings, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of India (BOI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) are other state-owned banks were up between 2% and 5%.
At 1:15 pm; Indian Bank was up 9% at Rs 311 on BSE as compared to 0.71% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 12.06 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 317, touched on October 7, 2010.
