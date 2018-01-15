JUST IN
Markets settle at new high, Nifty ends above 10700; HDFC Group shares rally
Indian Commodity Exchange upgrades to 'zero' data loss technology

The technology enables the system to handle very large orders with latencies under 300 microseconds

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Indian Commodity Exchange
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Reliance ADAG-anchored Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd (ICEX) has adopted a new technology that transfers exchange generated data from the data centre (DC) to the disaster recovery (DR) resulting in zero data loss.

Sourced from MillenniumIT (MIT), a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), the upgraded version of the technology brings ICEX into the league of exchanges with the world's best exchange technology platform.

The upgraded technology platform of ICEX has advanced surveillance and risk management features at par with global best practices.

With the implementation of the new technology, ICEX becomes the first exchange in India to adopt such a global hi-tech platform that ensures automatic and seamless switch-over from its DC to the DR site with zero data loss in case of exigencies.

"ICEX is the first exchange in India to implement this kind of high-end technology, which ensures that in case of any eventuality at the DC, the DR site takes over automatically without any data loss," said Sushil Limbulkar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), ICEX.

The new technology platform has highly optimized processing techniques, which enables the system to handle very large orders with latencies under 300 microseconds.
First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 15:38 IST

