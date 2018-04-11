Singapore Exchange to list Indian equity derivative products in June 2018

-
ALSO READIndian exchanges terminate licensing tie up with foreign players Singapore Exchange to launch new Indian derivatives before NSE deal ends SGX move could trigger diplomatic row between India, Singapore Global futures association seeks talks with Indian exchanges; SGX down 7% Stock exchanges cut ties to foreign bourses after govt nod: Sources
-
The Singapore Exchange on Wednesday said it would list Indian equity derivative products in June, nearly two months after India’s three main bourses announced they would stop licensing their indexes to overseas exchanges.
The announcement comes after the Singapore bourse said it would launch successor products to its flagship Indian equity index derivatives before the bourse’s license agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India expires in August 2018.
In Wednesday’s statement, the Singapore exchange said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model in Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU