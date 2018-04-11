JUST IN
Singapore Exchange to list Indian equity derivative products in June 2018

The Singapore exchange said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model in Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.

The Singapore Exchange offices in Singapore. The Singapore bourse currently offers trading in Nifty index contracts, which are very popular among overseas investors. Photo: Reuters
The Singapore Exchange on Wednesday said it would list Indian equity derivative products in June, nearly two months after India’s three main bourses announced they would stop licensing their indexes to overseas exchanges.

The announcement comes after the Singapore bourse said it would launch successor products to its flagship Indian equity index derivatives before the bourse’s license agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India expires in August 2018.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Singapore exchange said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model in Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.
