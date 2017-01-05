Indian jewellers to double efforts to woo European buyers

Faced with a sharp decline in exports
owing to removal from the European Union's (EU's) preferential list, Indian jewellers plan to woo buyers by introducing exclusive hand-crafted designs into the market.
In May, the Gems
& Jewellery
Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) would be organising a visit of around three dozen manufacturers and exporters to the EU
to help attract customers. Organisers would be targeting importers from Britain, France, Belgium and Germany.
"We plan to lead an Indian contingent with over three dozen leading jewellery
manufacturers and exporters, in a first of its kind event in Antwerp
from May 7 to May 9. The objective is to promote Indian jewellery
in the EU," said a senior GJEPC
official.
Gems
and jewellery
as a category has been removed from EU's list of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) that provides certain duty incentives for certain items exported to Europe. In the case of precious ornaments, European importers could avail a cess ranging between 2% and 2.5%.
Provided by developed countries for promotion of trade and industry to developing countries, GSP
is a unilateral tariff preference scheme. It, however, also has a natural exclusion (graduation, in trade parlance) after achieving 17.5 per cent of total import of goods in a category, in the EU.
The latest EU
list says there has been a natural graduation of gems
and jewellery
export from India. In 2015-16, ornament exports
were $665.7 million to the EU, about 21 per cent of our total export to that region and 1.7 per cent of India's overall export of gems
and jewellery.
India's net export of gems
and jewellery
has declined over the past four years to about $32 billion during 2015-16 from a peak of $43.2 billion during 2011-12.
Shipment of precious ornaments to the region was worth $3.2 billion during 2015-16 as against $3.4 billion a couple of years ago. Around 80 per cent of India's export in this segment constitutes coloured gemstones, cut and polished diamonds.
At present, India processes around 90 per cent of the world's supply of rough diamonds.
