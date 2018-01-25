Indian markets catch breath after 6-day run; indices off record highs

The took a breather on Thursday following a six-session dizzying rally, with the benchmark indices and the skidding from their closing peaks after emergence of a sell-off in recent high-flying counters. The investor sentiment was majorly driven by under-pressure banking stocks, which had seen a sharp run-up in valuation, as the market was concerned over the government’s move to allocate higher capital to weaker Besides, a mild volatility erupted as Thursday being the last session of January expiry in the derivatives segment and also ahead of a long weekend. The fell over 111 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 36,050.44; and the concluded the session with a loss of over 16 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 11,069.65. On a weekly basis, it was eighth straight week of gains for the During the period, the 30-share added 538.86 points, or 1.51 per cent; while the broader gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 per cent. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "With the bulk of recapitalisation funds going to the in the PCA category, PSB heavy weights quickly let go off the recent gains, putting pressure on market sentiments. rollover which was the lowest in 5 months until yesterday, quickly gathered pace putting a lid on upside attempts..." Among the constituents, SBI was in red, tumbling the most by about 5 per cent a day after the government said it will inject Rs 881.39 billion capital in 20 public sector (PSBs) before March. Other state-run lenders, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda also retreated by up to 7.07 per cent. Overall sentiment was cautious as investors were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Union Budget to be unveiled on February 1 and a long weekend as will remain shut tomorrow on account of "Republic Day". Investors were concerned over surging global crude prices which climbed to over three-year highs to trade at $71 a barrel too negatively impacted sentiments, traders said. The after rising to 36,247.02 points in early trade, turned negative and cracked the 36,000-mark to hit a low of 35,823.35 as participants indulged in squaring-up their positions in view of expiry amid profit-booking at record levels. However, it recovered part of lost grounds on short- covering towards the fag-end and settled the day at 36,050.44, still down by 111.20 points, or 0.31 per cent. The gauge had gained 1,390.53 points in the previous six record-setting sessions and closed at an all-time high of 36,161.64 points after scaling a new peak of 36,268.19 in yesterday's session. The too remained in the negative terrain for the better part of the session and touched a low of 11,009.20 and finally closed 16.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 11,069.65 points. Intra-day, it hit a high of 11,095.60. Traders also described today's fall as a technical correction as were in an "over-bought" position as stock valuations were stretched, spurred by encouraging quarterly earnings of some bluechip companies and unabated foreign fund inflows. Meanwhile, (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 7.76 billion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1.93 billion yesterday, as per provisional data. Among other laggards, Dr Reddy's too felt the heat and plunged 2.26 per cent to Rs 2,504 after the company today posted a 38.51 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 3.027 billion for the third quarter ended December 31. Weakness in other heavyweights like Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Wipro, HDFC Ltd, ITC, M&M and Asian Paint also played the role. In contrast, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever topped the gainers list by surging up to 1.60 per cent and limited the fall to some extent. Sectorally, the PSU dropped (1.79 per cent) followed by realty (1.52 per cent), auto (1.18 per cent), teck (1.13 per cent), IT index dropped 1.13 per cent, power (1.12 per cent), consumer durables (0.95 per cent), healthcare (0.75 per cent), FMCG (0.53 per cent), Infrastructure (0.37 per cent), oil & gas (0.35 per cent) and bankex (0.11 per cent). However, metal rose 0.84 per cent and capital goods 0.38 per cent. The broader too faced selling presure as investors locked-in gains at existing levels, pulling down the midcap index 0.75 per cent and smallcap index 0.68 per cent.

In other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.92 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too shed 1.13 per cent. In Europe, Germany's Frankfurt DAX was down 0.14 per cent, while Paris 40 was up 0.24 per cent in early trades. London's FTSE rose 0.09 per cent.