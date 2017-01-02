Indian markets still hold promise, FY18 earnings may grow 20%

Indian were on a roll till September this year. Corporate India was bullish, expecting a good monsoon, lower interest rates and higher disposable incomes from the Seventh Pay Commission to give a fillip to the economy.

However, three unexpected events in November have altered the landscape in a big way.

The election of Donald Trump as the US President has resulted in flight of capital from emerging markets, given his focus to get companies back to invest in the US. Second, the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed in 2017.

At home, the move to ban high-value notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third event and has dented earnings growth expectations and sentiment. India’s earnings per share growth for FY17 are projected to be 8.5% for companies and 12.3% for Nifty firms, continuing the trajectory of disappointing earnings growth over the past few years. earnings were earlier expected to grow by 14-16%.

There is a silver lining though. While the economy is expected to struggle for another two quarters, analysts expect earnings in FY18 to grow by more than 20% on the back of normalisation of profits, particularly in sectors such as automobiles and banks. This is among the highest, compared to earnings expectations for major global markets.

India is also expected to post a higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth than most emerging and developed countries, with Bloomberg consensus estimates of a growth rate of 7.5% for FY18.

A possible stimulus to boost economic growth and a reduction in the corporate tax rate in the upcoming Union Budget may also bring back the cheer for Indian companies and investors.