Short-term outlook on Nifty negative till it trades below 8289: Devang Shah
Indian markets still hold promise, FY18 earnings may grow 20%

Analysts expect earnings in FY18 to grow by more than 20% on the back of normalisation of profits

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Indian markets were on a roll till September this year. Corporate India was bullish, expecting a good monsoon, lower interest rates and higher disposable incomes from the Seventh Pay Commission to give a fillip to the economy. 

However, three unexpected events in November have altered the landscape in a big way.

The election of Donald Trump as the US President has resulted in flight of capital from emerging markets, given his focus to get companies back to invest in the US. Second, the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed in 2017.

At home, the move to ban high-value notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third event and has dented earnings growth expectations and sentiment. India’s earnings per share growth for FY17 are projected to be 8.5% for Sensex companies and 12.3% for Nifty firms, continuing the trajectory of disappointing earnings growth over the past few years. Sensex earnings were earlier expected to grow by 14-16%. 

There is a silver lining though. While the economy is expected to struggle for another two quarters, analysts expect earnings in FY18 to grow by more than 20% on the back of normalisation of profits, particularly in sectors such as automobiles and banks. This is among the highest, compared to earnings expectations for major global markets. 

India is also expected to post a higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth than most emerging and developed countries, with Bloomberg consensus estimates of a GDP growth rate of 7.5% for FY18. 

A possible stimulus to boost economic growth and a reduction in the corporate tax rate in the upcoming Union Budget may also bring back the cheer for Indian companies and investors. upcoming Union Budget may also bring back the cheer for Indian companies and investors.

How major equity markets stack up
  Equity Market Chg in currency Estimated growth for 2017 in  
  Index Value Chg (%) * versus US$ (%) * EPS (%) GDP (%)  
Brazil Brazil Ibovespa    60,227 38.9 21.7 27.2 0.8  
Thailand SEI      1,543 19.8 0.5 10.9 3.2  
Indonesia Jakarta Composite      5,297 15.3 2.3 20.0 5.3  
Britain FTSE 100      7,143 14.4 -16.2 17.7 1.2  
United States Dow Jones    19,763 13.4 0.0 11.7 2.2  
Taiwan Taiwan Taiex      9,254 11.0 1.7 12.0 1.9  
Mexico Mexico IPC    45,643 6.2 -17.0 19.5 1.7  
South Korea Kospi      2,026 3.3 -2.6 16.1 2.6  
India Nifty 50      8,186 3.0 -2.6 24.2 7.5  
India S&P BSE Sensex    26,626 1.9 -2.6 24.4 7.5  
Japan Nikkei 225    19,114 0.4 2.6 10.8 1.00  
Hong Kong Hang Seng    22,001 0.4 -0.1 9.8 1.8  
Singapore Straits Times      2,881 -0.1 -2.0 5.0 1.5  
Malaysia FTSE Bursa Malaysia      1,642 -3.0 -4.3 7.7 4.3  
South Africa FTSE/JSE Africa    43,902 -4.1 12.6 28.1 1.1  
China Shanghai SE Composite      3,104 -12.3 -6.5 13.6 6.5  
Russia  Micex 2,232.72 26.8 17.8 11.6 1.1  
* change is year-on-year            
Index value as on December 30, 2016          
List sorted on the basis of change in index value        
EPS: Earnings per share            
GDP: Gross domestic product            
India GDP forecasts & EPS estimates are for FY18, rest for the calendar year      
Source: Bloomberg            
Compiled by BS Research Bureau            

