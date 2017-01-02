Indian markets still hold promise, FY18 earnings may grow 20%

-
A possible stimulus to boost economic growth and a reduction in the corporate tax rate in the upcoming Union Budget may also bring back the cheer for Indian companies and investors. upcoming Union Budget may also bring back the cheer for Indian companies and investors.
How major equity markets stack up
|Equity Market
|Chg in currency
|Estimated growth for 2017 in
|Index
|Value
|Chg (%) *
|versus US$ (%) *
|EPS (%)
|GDP (%)
|Brazil
|Brazil Ibovespa
|60,227
|38.9
|21.7
|27.2
|0.8
|Thailand
|SEI
|1,543
|19.8
|0.5
|10.9
|3.2
|Indonesia
|Jakarta Composite
|5,297
|15.3
|2.3
|20.0
|5.3
|Britain
|FTSE 100
|7,143
|14.4
|-16.2
|17.7
|1.2
|United States
|Dow Jones
|19,763
|13.4
|0.0
|11.7
|2.2
|Taiwan
|Taiwan Taiex
|9,254
|11.0
|1.7
|12.0
|1.9
|Mexico
|Mexico IPC
|45,643
|6.2
|-17.0
|19.5
|1.7
|South Korea
|Kospi
|2,026
|3.3
|-2.6
|16.1
|2.6
|India
|Nifty 50
|8,186
|3.0
|-2.6
|24.2
|7.5
|India
|S&P BSE Sensex
|26,626
|1.9
|-2.6
|24.4
|7.5
|Japan
|Nikkei 225
|19,114
|0.4
|2.6
|10.8
|1.00
|Hong Kong
|Hang Seng
|22,001
|0.4
|-0.1
|9.8
|1.8
|Singapore
|Straits Times
|2,881
|-0.1
|-2.0
|5.0
|1.5
|Malaysia
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia
|1,642
|-3.0
|-4.3
|7.7
|4.3
|South Africa
|FTSE/JSE Africa
|43,902
|-4.1
|12.6
|28.1
|1.1
|China
|Shanghai SE Composite
|3,104
|-12.3
|-6.5
|13.6
|6.5
|Russia
|Micex
|2,232.72
|26.8
|17.8
|11.6
|1.1
|* change is year-on-year
|Index value as on December 30, 2016
|List sorted on the basis of change in index value
|EPS: Earnings per share
|GDP: Gross domestic product
|India GDP forecasts & EPS estimates are for FY18, rest for the calendar year
|Source: Bloomberg
|Compiled by BS Research Bureau
