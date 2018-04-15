Indian markets will outperform in case of global trade war, says S Naren

With economic growth likely to pick up over the next few months, S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, told Puneet Wadhwa that investors should look at domestic- and economy-related companies from a long-term perspective. Edited excerpts: Markets have corrected sharply from their peak levels in January.

What would you recommend as an investment strategy? Through the correction, we have been suggesting that investors should look at both debt and equity rather than equity alone. And the easier way to achieve this is to opt for balanced ...